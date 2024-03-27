March 27, 2024

As we celebrate Women's History Month, financial advisors are reminded of the crucial role gender diversity plays in their teams. Such diversity is not just a marker of inclusivity but a catalyst for innovation, productivity and enhanced decision-making.

The Business Case For Gender Diversity And The Changing Consumer’s Access To Wealth

Innovation thrives in environments where diverse perspectives are valued. Gender-diverse teams amalgamate a spectrum of experiences and viewpoints, thereby sparking creativity and driving productivity. Studies reveal that teams comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds and perspectives tend to outperform homogeneous teams, yielding better outcomes for clients and the business.

Diverse firms are better positioned to cater to the changing demographics of consumers. With over 43% of women identifying as primary earners in their households and younger generations witnessing a notable shift in money management practices, financial advisors must possess a profound understanding of their evolving needs and preferences. Women's increasing financial power underscores the necessity for advisors to tailor their strategies accordingly.

Over the next decade, a substantial transfer of wealth is anticipated, with a sizable portion transitioning to women. Recognizing this transition is vital for engaging and retaining female clients, given that 70% of widows seek new wealth management relationships within a year of their spouse's passing. To maintain client retention, establishing deeper relationships with female consumers from an earlier stage becomes imperative.

Creating A Supportive Environment In The Workplace: Fostering Psychological Safety And Belonging

In today's fast-paced financial services industry, fostering a culture of psychological safety is paramount. It's essential that employees feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and concerns without fear of judgment or reprisal (Source: Edmondson, A. (1999). Psychological safety and learning behavior in work teams. Administrative Science Quarterly, 44(2), 350-383).

This sense of psychological safety not only promotes open communication but also cultivates an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are valued and respected.

Action Items For Developing Psychological Safety And Belonging

Encourage Open Dialogue: Create forums for employees to express their thoughts and ideas freely. This could be regular team meetings, suggestion boxes, or anonymous feedback channels.

Normalize Mistakes: Emphasize that errors are part of learning and growth. Encourage team members to share their mistakes and the lessons learned, fostering an environment where it is safe to take risks.

Recognize And Celebrate Diversity: Actively acknowledge and celebrate the diverse backgrounds and perspectives within your team. This could be through diversity and inclusion initiatives, cultural awareness training, or highlighting diverse achievements.

Provide Inclusive Leadership Training: Equip leaders with the skills to foster an inclusive and psychologically safe environment. This includes training in active listening, empathy and effective communication.

Measure And Monitor: Regularly assess the level of psychological safety and belonging within your team. Use surveys or feedback tools to gauge progress and identify areas for improvement.

By implementing these action items, financial advisors can cultivate a workplace where psychological safety and belonging thrive, leading to a more inclusive, innovative and productive industry.

As the financial services industry evolves to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse client base, the importance of belonging in the workplace becomes even more evident. Today's multi-generational workforce seeks more than just a paycheck; they desire purposeful work, value alignment and a sense of belonging. When employees feel a strong sense of belonging, they are more engaged, motivated and committed to their work, leading to improved performance and productivity.

Building and leading gender-diverse teams is not just a moral imperative; it is also a strategic advantage for financial advisors that trickles down to the work on behalf of clients. By fostering a culture of psychological safety and belonging, advisors can create an environment where all team members feel valued, empowered and motivated to contribute their best. This, in turn, cascades into better client service, driving innovation and elevating the financial services industry.

Kaylee Ranck, PhD, is director of research at The American College of Financial Services. Lindsey Lewis, MBA, ChFC, CFP, is executive director at The American College Center for Women.