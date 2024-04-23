April 23, 2024

CAPTRUST has partnered with CAIS, an alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, to centralize its alternative investments, according to a news release.

Raleigh, N.C.-based CAPTRUST will leverage CAIS’ latest platform, SaaS, to consolidate its alternative products and processes onto a single platform, the release said.

“The SaaS offering, CAIS Solutions, is powered by CAIS’ technology and enables independent financial advisors to centralize their fund positions—no matter where they are sourced—through automated processes across the entire alternative investment lifecycle,” the release said. CAPTRUST’s advisors will have access to integrated advisor education, expanded support for structured investments, and dedicated coverage through CAIS’ 70-plus advisor-facing professionals, the release added.

Additionally, the CAIS platform allows for “seamless integrations into CAPTRUST’s custodians and reporting providers, including BNY Mellon’s Pershing, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Black Diamond, for more efficient data management and reporting.”

“Working with CAIS will play a critical role in eliminating the operational burdens typically associated with investing in alternatives and creating a more streamlined and scalable solution for our clients,” Michael J. Vogelzang, managing director and chief investment officer at CAPTRUST, said in a statement.

CAPTRUST, an active RIA buyer and one of the nation’s largest independent financial advisory firms with $817 billion in client assets, follows international wealth and asset management firm Baird, which two weeks ago selected CAIS to consolidate its alternative investment products, processes, and data management in one spot.

“CAIS Solutions is creating immense value for advisory firms that have historically relied on fragmented technologies and processes to run their alternatives practice,” founder and CEO of CAIS Matt Brown said.

New York-based CAIS, founded in 2009, supports more than 32,000 advisors who oversee more than $4 trillion in network assets. Since its inception, it has facilitated over $30 billion in transaction volume. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and London.



