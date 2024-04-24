April 24, 2024

Carson Group continues to beef up its leadership team as it looks to accelerate its next growth phase.

The $35.5 billion Omaha, Neb.-based RIA announced yesterday that it has hired Daniel Applegarth, formerly with Orion Advisor Solutions, as chief financial officer, and Eric Vrba, who worked with Applegarth in the past at Orion before moving to City+Ventures, as controller.

The hirings come on the heels of the elevation of Burt White to CEO earlier this month after founder Ron Carson announced his retirement. The company also recently announced the hirings of wealth tech veteran Dani Fava to replace White as chief strategy officer and former LPL Financial chief marketing and communication officer Heather Randolph Carter as chief marketing officer.

Applegarth, who spent 18 years at Orion, oversaw the financial operations of the firm's advisory technology and wealth management business lines, the release said, noting that he helped to grow Orion “into an industry-leading fintech company with over $3 trillion in advisory assets on its platform.”

“I'm looking forward to being a part of this dynamic team,” Applegarth said in a statement. “Joining Carson offers an incredible opportunity to bring my expertise to a team that's known for its forward-thinking approach. I'm particularly impressed by the strong leadership here, whose vision and guidance will drive our collective success,” he added.

White said Applegarth’s “expertise and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal person to join our leadership team in this time of growth and change.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to our executive leadership team,” White added, noting that Applegarth “joins us from one of our longtime strategic partners, which means he brings extensive knowledge not only of our industry and the RIA space, but also of Carson.”

Vrba joins Carson from City+Ventures, a real estate investment and development company, where he served as controller from August 2022 to February 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was an assistant controller at Orion, where he worked with Applegarth for five years.

Vrba said he is excited to work alongside Applegarth once again, noting that Applegarth has been an “important mentor” to him. He added, “Carson’s strong reputation in the financial services industry and the Omaha community makes it a perfect place for me to thrive both personally and professionally.”

Applegarth and Vrba, White noted, are aligned with the firm’s mission to elevate value for its advisors and clients. “As we lay the groundwork for a more adaptable and growth-focused organization, we need leaders who can bring financial discipline and support our commitment to advisor growth while ensuring our financial stability,” he said.