April 4, 2024

Choreo, a national financial advisory and investment management firm specializing in serving CPAs, has expanded its leadership team to set itself up for its next stage of growth, the firm announced yesterday.

“The appointments reflect Choreo's ongoing expansion and will boost the firm's ability to drive meaningful organic growth, augment support of strategic CPA partnerships and elevate the client service model,” Choreo said in making the announcement.

"Over the past two years, we have laid the foundation for our ambitious growth strategy, which is rooted in making Choreo the preferred partner for advisors working at the intersection of tax and financial planning," Larry Miles, CEO of Choreo, said in a statement. "But we are just getting started, and with this expansion of our senior leadership team, I am confident that we will be better positioned to build on what we've already accomplished and deliver added value to benefit our advisors, CPA partners and clients across the country."

Jim Waller has been named regional vice president of business development for the Mid-Atlantic region. Waller joined Choreo as part of its acquisition of BDO Wealth Advisors last November. Previously, he co-founded Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services, a wealth management firm that served high-net-worth investors in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Stephen Eldridge has been named regional vice president of business development for the Southeast. He will be responsible for helping to create new relationships with Choreo Partner Alliance CPA firms to develop business opportunities for Choreo and its partner firms based in the Southeast. He was previously with Dimensional Fund Advisors, where he most recently served as a regional director.

Jeff Brewer, who has been named vice president of advisory, will be responsible for working with advisors to create business plans that foster growth. Most recently, he was head of advisor success at Wealth Source, a California-based RIA more than $2 billion in assets under management. Before that, he held leadership positions with Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Browning Mank has been named vice president of CPA partnerships and will focus on expanding relationships with existing Choreo Partner Alliance CPA program firms and developing business opportunities to the firm. Previous roles for Mank include chief revenue officer at ForwardLand; head of strategic business development and partnerships at Ackerman Capital Management, a registered investment advisory and family office located in Dallas; and vice president of sales for Fidelity Investments.

Miles added, “The additions of these seasoned industry veterans and entrepreneurs not only validates much of the momentum our team has already built in the market, but it will provide advisors and their clients an added layer of support to help them expand their ongoing success."

Choreo serves more than 6,000 families with approximately $24.6 billion of assets under management or advisement from 42 offices nationally.



