May 2, 2024

Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife Julie have filed for bankruptcy just before facing a hearing brought on by the Department of Justice that alleges the couple avoided paying more than $15 million in taxes.

Last year, the federal government filed charges against the Romanowskis alleging that they used their nutritional company Nutrition53 to avoid paying about $15.5 million in taxes. Bill Romanowski founded the company in 2006 and was its president, according to court documents.

The nutritional supplement company filed for bankruptcy last year.

Romanowski is accused of avoiding taxes as far back as 1998, when he was still playing football. Court documents state that there were two tax court decisions against the couple in 2013 and seemingly since that time the couple began using Nutrition53’s assets to pay their personal expenses.

“At least since the tax court entered its two above-referenced decisions in 2013, the Romanowskis have used N53’s corporate funds to pay their personal living expenses,” the documents said.

The couple used money from the company to pay expenses including appointments for spa treatments and a chiropractor, as well as for pet food and groceries, the documents said. In addition, since the court decisions of 2013, the couple has not purchased a home, choosing to instead rent one. They used the Nutrition53 funds to pay for the rent and the expenses for their adult children, according to the government complaint.

“N53’s corporate funds have been transferred out of that account by one or both of the Romanowskis to pay for the personal expenses of the Romanowskis’ adult children,” the documents read.

The couple were scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California today to answer charges of failing to pay their taxes. However, by filing for bankruptcy, it gives them a temporary break before the federal government can begin seizing the couple’s assets, according to published reports.

Romanowski, 58, is a former NFL player who was a member of four Super Bowl teams. He played for 16 years and went to the Pro Bowl twice, However, he saw his share of controversies throughout a career that saw him play for numerous teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and the Raiders when they were an Oakland team.

He was accused of dirty play throughout his career and repeatedly fined by the NFL. He was once sued by Marcus Williams, a teammate, for allegedly breaking his eye socket during a fight on the practice field. The injury was so severe that it forced Williams into retirement.

Since he retired, Romanowski admitted to steroid use throughout his playing career.