April 11, 2024

Carson Group's new CEO Burt White wasted little time filling in a new management team, hiring two veteran industry executives to help steer the company’s growth and enhance its suite of service offerings, according to a company announcement.

Wealthtech veteran Dani Fava was hired to replace White as chief strategy officer and former LPL Financial chief marketing and communication officer Heather Randolph Carter was hired as chief marketing officer. Both will join Carson’s executive leadership team, the release noted.

White was named chief executive officer of the $35.5 billion Omaha, Neb-based firm on Tuesday, when the company announced the retirement of founder Ron Carson.

Fava, who led innovation for TD Ameritrade Institutional for several years and left after the Charles Schwab’s merger with TD Ameritrade was approved in 2020, was hired then by Envestnet. She left Envestnet, where she was a group president, in March.

The announcement said she will “help steer the firm’s strategic direction, identify new growth opportunities and drive innovation across the organization.”

“Dani’s leadership and market knowledge have been key in spearheading growth, while her forward-thinking approach has been influential in shaping industry conversation around financial advice and the impactful use of AI,” White said in a statement.

Fava describes Carson Group as a “forward-thinking, client-centric organization” that she wants to be a part of. “Carson is a true industry leader, in a phase of accelerated growth, built on and headed toward unparalleled innovation,” she said. “After innovating at both a custodian as well as a fintech company, I’ve learned that to add life-changing value to investors, you have to get closer to the heart of the advice process. That’s why I’m so excited to contribute to Carson’s mission of delivering the highest-quality, most impactful advice possible,” she added.

Randolph Carter as chief marketing officer. Randolph, who spent nearly two decades at LPL will “oversee brand development, advisor marketing, digital marketing, public relations, internal communications and corporate events,” the release said.

“Heather is a mission-driven leader who excels at driving brand reputation for high-growth organizations and has deep expertise in the wealth management space,” White said. “Her track record generating brand awareness, strengthening advisor relationships and developing innovative marketing programs makes her an ideal fit as we accelerate our growth.”

“It’s not often that a person gets the opportunity to join a storied firm at a moment of reinvention and renewal, but that’s precisely the place that Carson Group is occupying today,” said Randolph Carter. “It’s a privilege to be a part of building that future and, even more so, to be in a position to shape how that transformation is experienced by our clients and the marketplace. I am looking forward to working across this dynamic and expanding leadership team to ensure the Carson Group story resonates with our stakeholders, partners and clients more strongly than ever and for years to come.”

White noted that Carson Group began “laying groundwork for a more flexible, adaptable and accessible” company over the past two years. “To fully realize that vision, we must attract top talent that not only aligns with our mission of being the most trusted source for financial advice, but also brings diverse perspectives and innovative mindsets,” he said.

"Heather and Dani share in our commitment to expanding the value that Carson provides to our advisors and their clients. Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable in shaping the next phase of Carson Group growth and innovation."






