April 23, 2024

The former head of Mass Mutual U.S., who retired last May, has been tapped by integrated software provider Advisor360 as its next chief executive officer, according to a news release.

Mike Fanning will succeed Richard Napolitano, who will retire May 1.

Fanning, whose career in financial services spans more than three decades, spent 17 years at Mass Mutual, where he oversaw “an unprecedented period of growth and digital transformation at the company,” the release said.

A few months after his retirement, he was appointed to the Advisor360 board of directors. Napolitano, who will serve as a strategic advisor to Advisor360, said in a statement, “Mike is a pioneer in this industry and uniquely suited to lead us going forward. ... I look forward to advising the company as it continues to evolve and grow under his direction.”

"Rich’s leadership and vision have been fundamental in setting Advisor360 on a course for success as an independent technology company," Fanning said.

Napolitano, the release said, joined Advisor360 as CEO in 2020 and has transformed the company from a financial services company to “one of the leading providers of award-winning technology solutions for the wealth management industry.”

The software company employees more than 700 professionals in the U.S., Canada, India and Northern Ireland.