April 2, 2024

A former Merrill Lynch duo that managed $700 million in client assets in Greensboro, N.C., has joined Sanctuary Wealth's partnered independence platform, according to a news release.

JJ Marus and Lauren Norris operate Vincita Investment Partners, which focuses on financial planning for wealthy clients, the release said.

Marus had been with Merrill Lynch for 10 years. He began his career with Goldman, Sachs & Co., in 2008, according to BrokerCheck. Norris started her career with Merrill Lynch in 2015.

“WWe were drawn to Sanctuary’s experience in supporting advisors like us and chose to partner with them only after doing extensive due diligence, including speaking with our peers already on the platform,” Marus said in a statement. What’s more, they've developed an alternative investment platform that far exceeds anything we’ve seen before and have cutting-edge technology, which will enable us to manage the wealth of families with unique needs, wherever their assets are held.”

Norris said that she was pleased at how the Sanctuary team was eager to support them on their journey to independence. “It is clear that they speak our language. ... It’s great to not only have a real partner but an entire support system behind us,” she said.

“From the moment I met JJ and Lauren, I was incredibly impressed, so I am honored that after going through a thorough due diligence process, they will launch their firm on Sanctuary's Partnered Independence platform, which offers client solutions, revenue levers and growth support that they've never had access to before now,” said Vince Fertitta, president of Sanctuary Wealth.



Since launching in 2018, the Indianapolis-based Sanctuary has grown its network to include partner firms in 27 states across the country with about $30 billion in client assets.



