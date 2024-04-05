April 5, 2024

A duo of financial advisors that formerly managed $435 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets with Truist has launched an independent practice with LPL Financial through its affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, according to a news release.

Christopher “Noah” Geoghegan and Tomohiko “Tom” Minami operate MG Partners Private Wealth in Hickory, N.C. They are joined by director of client relations Caroline Montgomery.

“We’re a full-service private wealth practice that caters to our clients’ comprehensive financial needs—from investment management to estate planning to philanthropy and everything in between,” Geoghegan said in a statement. The firm, he said, primarily serves high-net-worth entrepreneurs and clients who have built generational wealth.

Geoghegan and Minami have been with Truist since 2015, according to BrokerCheck. Geoghegan began his career with Wells Fargo in 2010 and moved to Suntrust Investment Services Inc. in 2015. Minami entered the industry in 2007 and left after a month. He returned in 2015 and joined Suntrust.

“It’s the American Dream to own your business, and LPL is helping us make that dream true,” Minami said. “By going independent, we can be more than just financial advisors. We are entrepreneurs who understand the journey of building and growing wealth, and we can do that in a way that puts clients at the center of every decision we make.”

He added that “LPL’s integrated technology and in-house resources are second to none,” and that the firm’s Strategic Wealth model “gives us a dynamic team by our side to support our strategy and goals, allowing us to spend more time with clients.”



