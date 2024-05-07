May 7, 2024

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has barred a former Northwestern Mutual Investment Services representative who allegedly processed multiple non-variable life insurance policy applications for clients without their consent.

According to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent, Michael Gerard Gravelyn, who worked in the Grand Rapids, Mich., office of Northwestern Mutual, consented to the bar without admitting or denying Finra’s findings of the allegations.

Finra said that Gravelyn, who began his career with Northwestern Mutual in 2017, was permitted to resign in May 2023 “after a review of his business practices revealed that he had violated company policy,” according to the Form U5 filed by the firm.

An explanation of Gravelyn's terminated employment on his BrokerCheck record stated he was found to have “processed multiple client bank account drafts without client authorization, thereby creating the appearance that he was manipulating non-variable life insurance premium payments to prevent policy lapses and commission reversals, and that he had provided dishonest responses to questions regarding the bank account draft authorizations.”

Additionally, Finra noted that after Gravelyn resigned, “three written complaints were received alleging that signatures had been affixed to non-variable life insurance documents without the customers’ knowledge or consent.”

Finra said Gravelyn has refused to comply with requests for information or documents in connection with the investigations. As a result, the agency said, he violated Rules 8210. Finra noted that failure to comply with a request for documents and information pursuant to Rule 8210 also violates Rule 2010. The latter, the agency said, requires associated persons to “observe high standards of commercial honor and just and equitable principles of trade” in the conduct of their business.

Gravelyn’s record also shows 12 customer disputes tied to the allegations, 10 of which have been settled, one pending and one closed without action.

He could not be reached for comment.

His attorney, Brian J. Masternak of the law firm Warner, Norcross & Judd in Grand Rapids, Mich., declined to comment.