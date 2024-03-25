March 25, 2024

Three siblings formerly with Merrill Lynch have launched an independent practice with LPL Financial through its affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services in Winter Park, Fla., according to a news release.

Sarah Grafton, William “Will” Grafton IV and Dexter Grafton operate Grafton Wealth Advisors, continuing the legacy of their father, William “Bill” Grafton III, who started the family business in 1972, the release said. The trio managed about $580 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets, the release said.

The team, which was named a 2024 Forbes Best in State Wealth Management Teams, also includes client relationship managers Tanya Carroll and Percy Canteenwalla.

All three siblings began their careers with Merrill Lynch. Sarah and William started in 2008 and Dexter in 2013, according to BrokerCheck.

“We are thrilled to continue the Grafton Wealth legacy by prioritizing our clients’ needs above all else. Their success remains our driving force, guiding every decision and action we take,” Will Grafton said in a statement. “LPL Financial empowers us to best serve our clients with flexibility to tailor our services to meet each client's unique financial goals and aspirations, ensuring their success remains our top priority."

“With our family dynamic and service-oriented team, we put clients at the center of everything we do and take a proactive approach to give them the best possible experiences and results,” said Sarah Grafton.