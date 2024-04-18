April 18, 2024

Foundation Source, a provider of support for private foundations, has appointed two new executives to help lead the organization’s future expansion and development, Foundation Source announced Tuesday.

Lou D’Addario has been appointed chief revenue officer and Warren Bailey has been appointed to the new position of chief information security officer.



With more than 30 years of experience with fintech in the wealth management industry, D’Addario will help accelerate the adoption of PhilTech, the organization’s advanced technology for philanthropic giving, into advisors’ Foundation Source platforms, a press release said.

As a veteran in cybersecurity with more than 20 years of experience in software development and process design expertise, D’Addario will work with advisors who are adopting the latest charitable giving software, Foundation Source said in making the appointments, the release said.

D’Addario most recently served as managing director and head of sales for the Americas at Charles River Development, a State Street company. He previously held leadership roles at Envestnet and FolioDynamix.

Bailey has more than 25 years of experience in technology and brings extensive software development and process design expertise to Foundation Source, the organization said. Previously, he served a 13-year tenure as chief technology officer of PG Calc, which was recently acquired by Foundation Source.

“Integrating charitable giving into wealth planning promotes deeper relationships with clients and allows advisors to make more relevant, personalized recommendations,” D’Addario said in a statement. “PhilTech (technology for philanthropic giving) is the answer to making these services more accessible and cost-efficient for wealth management firms and I’m thrilled to join the team to help connect the industry with smart, tech-enabled solutions that fit seamlessly into the advisor desktop.”

The appointments of the two executives comes as Foundation Source is expanding its footprint in charitable giving and financial technology. Their appointments enhance the company’s ability to deliver large-scale corporate solutions, Foundation Source said.

“We are excited to welcome Lou and Warren to our team and look forward to working together as Foundation Source continues to drive forward its mission of becoming the leading provider of PhilTech,” Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source, said in a statement. “Both appointments are pivotal to accelerating our enterprise strategy and enhancing our ability to deliver large-scale corporate solutions as we expand into new areas of the charitable giving landscape.”



