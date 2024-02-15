February 15, 2024

Foundation Source, a provider of tech solutions and administrative management support for private foundations, has acquired a firm that will expand its technological capabilities, Foundation Source announced today.

Foundation Source, which is based in Fairfield, Conn., has acquired PG Calc, a provider of software for organizations that want to start or expand their charitable programs. Foundation Source is a cloud-based, software-as-a-solution program for private foundations.

The addition of PG Calc to its offerings will enable Foundation Source to provide specialized support and expertise across more giving platforms. The move “reflects the company’s long-term commitment to make giving easier and more impactful,” Foundation Source said. Foundation Source serves more than 2,000 private foundations with more than $22 billion in assets.

“PG Calc is the gold-standard in cloud-based solutions for planned giving and is recognized for its high-quality customer base and strong client retention,” Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source, said in a statement. “Its position as a leader in this market makes them an ideal enhancement to our already robust offerings and sets the stage for us to become the leading provider of charitable giving technology, administration and expertise.”

Founded in 1985 in Cambridge, Mass., PG Calc provides administration services and software, consulting, and marketing tools designed to support planned giving programs. PG Calc works directly with nonprofits to identify and solicit prospective donors, improve planned giving programs, increase giving potential, and fulfill stewardship and compliance needs, Foundation Source said.

Under the agreement, Gary Pforzheimer, president of PG Calc, and the firm’s employees will join Foundation Source. Pforzheimer will become president of Planned Giving at Foundation Source.

Pforzheimer said in a statement, “We are immensely proud of PG Calc’s growth over the last 40 years into a full suite of planned giving products meeting the administrative, compliance, fundraising and marketing needs of all types of non-profits. We are thrilled to combine our efforts to provide greater access to comprehensive software solutions that support charitable giving.”