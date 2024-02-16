February 16, 2024

The number of CFP professionals grew globally last year by 5.1% to a high of 223,770, according to the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB).

The percentage gains are slightly higher than in 2022, when the number of worldwide CFP professionals rose by 5% to 213,002.

The Asia-Pacific regions and the Americas saw the biggest gains, with FPSB China growing the most at 15.1% from a year ago. China has the second-largest CFP professional community in the world, according to the FPSB.

While the U.S. was behind China in growth gains with 3,738 net new CFP professionals, it remained the nation with the largest CFP professional community in the world. The Japan Association for Financial Planners was third in growth and CFP population with 994 new CFPs, for a year-end count of 25,092; and Brazil’s program, Planejar – Brazilian Association of Financial Planners, was fourth with 749 new CFP professionals for a year-end count of 9,379.

Brazil has the fifth-largest CFP professional community in the world, behind Canada, which has 17,330 CFP professionals.

Unlike 2022, which saw several territories, including China, with double-digit gains, only two territories, China (15.1%) and Thailand (27.8%) experienced double-digit growth rates in the number of CFP professionals last year. Thailand has a total of 593 CFP professionals.

By regions, the Americas is home to the highest portion of CFP professionals at 56.1%, Asia-Pacific has 38.2%, Europe has 3.4%, Africa has 2.1% and the Middle East has 0.1%.

The FPSB is the standards-setting body for the global financial planning profession and owner of the international CFP certification program outside the U.S. It administers CFP certification and other programs in 27 territories.