April 1, 2024

Michael A. Woocher has joined Homrich Berg, an Atlanta-based RIA, as principal and chief advisory officer, the firm announced today.

In the newly created executive role, Woocher will be responsible for developing the $16 billion firm’s next generation of advisors and will direct the firm’s family office services, the firm said.

Since 2015, Woocher was managing director and wealth advisor at Bernstein Private Wealth Management in Atlanta. Previously, he was with SunTrust Bank in its ultra-high-net-worth multi-family office affiliate, GenSpring Family Offices as an advisor and executive leader.

“Homrich Berg's reputation for excellence in the Atlanta community and its flexible, client-centered service approach and unconstrained investment platform are ideal for fostering the kind of advisory relationships I believe in,” Woocher said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity to join the executive team and continue the Homrich Berg tradition of individually tailored advice and high-touch client service.”

Thomas Carroll, president and CEO of Homrich Berg, added in a statement, “As Homrich Berg continues to add clients and expand geographically, we need an executive leader who can lead and develop talent consistently across all offices, and curate our client experience and service offering to ensure it remains the best in the industry. Michael joins us at an important moment in our firm’s history, and he is eager to support both our organic and inorganic growth strategies with his guidance and leadership.”