March 4, 2024

Rockefeller Capital Management has hired an industry veteran to oversee a new group aimed at providing clients with differentiated investment opportunities and solutions, according to a news release.

Christopher Kirk, most recently president of Wellington Alternative Investments and Wellington Funds US at Wellington Management, was appointed managing director and head of Rockefeller's investment and client solutions. The new group combines the firm’s current investment solutions and strategic client solutions groups, the release said.

Kirk will join Rockefeller’s management committee and report to Eric Heaton, head of finance, risk management and strategy. He will also report to President and CEO Gregory Fleming for major strategic projects and initiatives, and executive vice president and COO Edmond Moriarty III for cross-business coordination, the release said.

“As a highly regarded leader who brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the business, Chris is ideally suited to assume this critical leadership role at the firm,” Fleming said. “I have known Chris for over 25 years, and he has all the attributes of a successful leader at Rockefeller Capital Management—a relentless focus on excellence, a collaborative and collegial approach, and above all, a fierce commitment to serving clients.”

Kirk, who spent two decades at Wellington, was most recently in charge of “business and investment oversight, including governance, product development, risk management, marketing, operations, and servicing of fund investors” for Wellington Alternative Investments and Wellington Funds US. The release said that he also headed the alternative products management unit. Prior to joining Wellington in 2004, he worked at Merrill Lynch as a director in the investment banking division.

Reporting to Kirk will be Rose Lee, head of investment solutions, which is now comprised of alternatives, capital markets, insurance and annuities, investment due diligence, and product development; Michael Brakey, head of client solutions, which now include retirement and specialty products, lending, and managed solutions; and Samantha Cooper, head of distribution for investment & client solutions who will assume expanded responsibilities.

Kirk will also partner with Christopher Dupuy, president of the Rockefeller Global Family Office, and private advisors; and collaborate with Jim Ratigan and Steve Valentino, co-presidents of Rockefeller Strategic Advisory, and their team of investment bankers, the release said.