April 12, 2024

Many parents have adopted an “Ivy or Bust” mentality when it comes to thinking about college — and they might be on to something.

A Bloomberg News analysis of more than 1,500 nonprofit four-year colleges shows the typical 10-year return on investment of the eight Ivy League institutions is $265,500.

That’s almost double the return of so-called “Hidden Ivies” — a list of 63 top private colleges — and nearly three times the median of all colleges analyzed.

The analysis — which relied on ROI calculations provided by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce — doesn’t include the outcomes of students who paid out of pocket. But if you are one of the lucky few who got admitted to an Ivy League institution and you received some financial aid — chances are your degree will pay off.

CEW’s calculations, which examine the net present value of the typical graduate’s earnings 10 years after enrollment minus the average price paid after aid packages, show the typical Ivy graduate earns $90,500 a year compared $72,600 at a Hidden Ivy. And that’s after they paid about 18% less than Hidden Ivy students — demonstrating the power of the Ivies’ billion-dollar endowments that allow for greater institutional aid packages at a time when the cost of attendance is beginning to top $90,000 a year.

Below is the ROI, net price and median earnings of the eight Ivies, according to Georgetown’s CEW.

Princeton University

ROI: $340,000

Net Price: $9,836 a year

Median Earnings: $95,689

University of Pennsylvania

ROI: $280,000

Net Price: $25,046

Median Earnings: $103,246

Harvard University

ROI: $275,000

Net Price: $13,872

Median Earnings: $84,918

Yale University

ROI: $267,000

Net Price: $15,296

Median Earnings: $88,655

Columbia University

ROI: $264,000

Net Price: $22,823

Median Earnings: $89,871

Cornell University

ROI: $190,000

Net Price: $37,042

Median Earnings: $91,176

Dartmouth College

ROI: $183,000

Net Price: $32,410

Median Earnings: $91,627

Brown University

ROI: $172,000

Net Price: $29,544

Median Earnings: $78,943

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.