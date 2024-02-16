February 16, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. brought on retired General Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as a senior adviser.

Milley, who spent more than four decades in the US military, will advise the bank’s board of directors, senior leaders and clients on dangers around the world, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told employees in a memo Thursday.

“His guidance will enable us to better anticipate and navigate geopolitical issues — and other risks and opportunities — that could impact our business and the communities we serve,” Dimon wrote.

Milley’s appointment at the biggest US bank adds to a roster of former military leaders, White House staff, diplomats, cybersecurity officials and even spies enlisted to help Wall Street navigate global tensions and other emerging threats. In a letter to shareholders last year, Dimon said inflation and interest rates don’t worry him as much as potential international conflicts, cyber attacks, nuclear proliferation and market disruption.

“There are no shortages of geopolitical challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to helping the firm and their clients navigate them,” Milley said in a separate statement.

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.