April 16, 2024

Rob Pettman, a former longtime LPL Financial executive, has been tapped by TIFIN, the fast-growing technology startup and holding company, as president and chief revenue officer, the company announced.

Pettman will “oversee revenue generation strategies, forge strategic partnerships, and drive the company's growth initiatives across TIFIN's companies,” the company said in a press releas. He will report to TIFIN CEO and founder Vinay Nair.

“Rob's extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial advisory landscape make him the perfect fit to help TIFIN's growth as we enter a phase of scaling and deployment,” Nair said in a prepared statement. “At the same time, his familiarity with advisor, asset manager, and insurance provider frustrations will help us with relevant ongoing innovation.”

Pettman had been with LPL for more than 19 years and worked in various roles across product management and wealth management strategy. He most recently was executive vice president of wealth management solutions, where he oversaw the firm’s wealth management platform, which included investment product distribution, advisory platforms and relationships with product and technology companies.

“TIFIN is on the leading edge of applying AI technology to empower financial advisors with better intelligence and to enhance client outcomes," Pettman said in a statement. "I am looking forward to collaborating with Vinay and his teams across the TIFIN portfolio to drive continued success and innovation.”

Pettman announced his departure from LPL last week in a LinkedIn post. “What has kept me motivated and inspired over the years has been the opportunity to innovate and continually stretch and challenge myself across many facets of the business," he said in the post.

He also had hinted at his next move, saying, “My next adventure awaits – a financial technology firm where I’ll apply my wealth management expertise to make a lasting impact on our industry.”

TIFIN, which bills itself as “a leader in AI-powered financial technology in the wealth management industry,” said in the announcement that Pettman’s leadership will add to the company’s presence in the market. In January, it launched a spinoff firm, TIFIN AG, to provide an artificial intelligence platform to help wealth management firms obtain clients and grow their assets.

The Boulder, Colo.-based TIFIN, which creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management, operates several divisions, including TIFIN Wealth, Magnifi, TIFIN AI and TIFIN AMP. It is backed by companies such as JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI.