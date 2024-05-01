May 1, 2024

LPL Financial announced that an Iowa-based duo of financial advisors managing $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets, has joined its broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms.

Timothy J. Heisterkamp and Max Neese, who operate Journey Financial, were previously with Cambridge Investment Research. They are joined by registered assistant Kim Bendickson. The firm operates in Jefferson, Iowa.

Heisterkamp, who began his career in 1998 with Investment Centers of America, joined Cambridge in 2017, according to BrokerCheck. The LPL announcement noted that he built the practice after a career as a high school economics teacher.

Neese, who the LPL release said was inspired by Heisterkamp after the latter spoke to his high school class on “the world of investing,” began his career in 2021 with MWA Financial Services Inc., where he worked for less than a year before joining Heisterkamp full time two years ago as part of a succession plan. The release also noted that Neese shadowed Heisterkamp for two years while in college.

Heisterkamp said they were impressed by LPL’s innovative technology and resources. “We'll be able to work faster and more efficiently since everything is integrated into one system, including account-opening paperwork,” he said in a statement.

Added Neese: “Our client base is highly active, and our office is a hub of constant activity. We are committed to proactively caring for our clients, working toward providing unparalleled service and personalized experience.”

Scott Posner, LPL's executive vice president of business development, said the company looks forward to supporting the next chapter of Heisterkamp’s and Neese’s journey.