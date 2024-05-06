May 6, 2024

LPL Financial today announced that advisor Matthew Sheffield, who previously managed $275 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets at UBS, has joined its independent model, LPL Strategic Wealth Services.

Sheffield, of Spokane, Wash., had been with UBS since 2008, according to BrokerCheck. His affiliation with LPL comes as he launches his own independent practice, Burlwood Wealth, according to an LPL press announcement. Sheffield began his career in 2005 with D.A. Davidson & Co. He is joined by client services specialist Kayla Randall.

“After 15 years working for a very large bank, I wanted a sense of ownership in my practice and the freedom to call my own shots,” Sheffield said in a the statement. “At LPL, independence isn’t a slogan. It’s built into the DNA of the whole platform. I’m looking forward to continuing the processes that have made my practice successful, while also delivering more seamless, personalized experiences.”

Sheffield added that he chose the LPL independent platform because it “has all of the solutions built for advisors like me with a large practice, high account sizes, complex financial situations and more involved estates.”

As noted by the release, Strategic Wealth Services “combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically.”