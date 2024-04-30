April 30, 2024

LPL Financial has recruited a Dallas advisory team managing $860 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets from Lincoln Financial ahead of Lincoln’s acquisition by Osaic.

Strategic Wealth Partners has joined LPL’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, LPL said in a press release yesterday. The firm is owned by Ryan Rayburn, who is joined by R.E. “Mike” Woodard III and six office members.

“After learning Lincoln would be acquired, Rayburn and team embarked on a due diligence quest that led them to LPL for the next chapter of their business,” said LPL in its release.

“The north star of everything we do has always been for the client, and LPL emerged as the most seamless platform for our clients’ future financial needs," Rayburn said in the release. "LPL's comprehensive suite of tools and resources were pivotal in our decision-making and will enable us to deliver differentiated services experiences that our clients expect.”

Rayburn had been with Lincoln since 2014, and before that he’d done stints at AXA and Merrill Lynch, according to BrokerCheck. Woodard had been with Lincoln or its subsidiaries almost 50 years, going back to 1975, and has mostly worked in Minden, La., where Strategic Wealth Partners has an office.

LPL is the largest independent broker-dealer in the U.S. by gross revenue, according to Financial Advisor’s annual Independent Broker-Dealer ranking, while Osaic is No. 3.

Osaic, the former Advisor Group, announced a number of dramatic shake-ups last year—capped by its announcement that it would buy the $108 billion wealth business of Lincoln National. Before that, the firm dissolved a number of long-loved brand names under its umbrella, including SagePoint, FSC Securities, Ladenburg Thalmann, Woodbury Financial and Royal Alliance, names that once inspired fierce loyalty among their affiliated advisors. While some recruiters said the rebranding made sense—especially for a firm with national ambitions that has long been the subject of IPO rumors—other recruiters said that a lot of disaffected advisors would likely be leaving Osaic and pitching tent elsewhere.

Just in the last few months, LPL has attracted ex-Advisor Group firms such as Equity Design Group, a Wausau, Wis.-based firm with $520 million in assets; Upstate Financial Network a Manlius, N.Y., firm with $200 million in assets; and Bice Wealth Management, a Mooresville, N.C., firm with $130 million in assets.

Not to be outdone, Osaic grabbed an LPL team in early April: Sturkie Wealth, a Lexington, S.C., firm with $240 million in AUM.