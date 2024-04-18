April 18, 2024

Miracle Mile Advisors, a Los Angeles-based RIA serving high-net-worth clients, has appointed Matt Dmytryszyn to the newly created role of chief investment officer, the firm announced today.

In his new role, Dmytryszyn will lead the firm’s investments team, chair the investment committee, and direct Miracle Mile’s research agenda. He also will oversee portfolio management, trading and strategy implementation with the investments team.

The move emphasizes that Miracle Mile feels investment research is a key differentiator for RIAs serving high-net-worth individuals, Miracle Mile said in making the announcement.

“Matt’s analytical approach to complex issues and executive leadership style will yield penetrating, forward-looking research and guidance, giving our clients and advisors a critical advantage in today’s ever-changing investment landscape,” CEO Bruce Milam sad in a statement. “As Miracle Mile continues to expand across the country and bring on more advisors, I look forward to seeing how Matt and the rest of our Investments Team will complement our firm’s ongoing effort to deliver added value to the clients we serve.”



Previously, Dmytryszyn served as chief investment officer for Telemus Capital, a $3 billion RIA that Kovitz Investment Group Partners acquired in March. Before that he was a principal senior research analyst with Chicago-based LaSalle Street Capital Management. During his career, he has also held research positions at Russell Investments and Piper Jaffray.



“Providing authoritative and proprietary research is increasingly becoming a critical differentiator for elite RIAs, with advisors today looking for every edge possible to navigate the current dynamic market environment and develop customized investment strategies for their high-net-worth clients,” Dmytryszyn said in a statement. “I am humbled to join Miracle Mile at this time, and I look forward to building upon its track record of growth and history of delivering a unique client-service experience to investors across the country.”



