February 15, 2024

A new RIA, Greykasell Wealth Strategies, has been launched by financial advisor David Eisenhauer, Greykasell announced today.

Eisenhauer and his team previously were associated with a broker-dealer platform. The team now will be a multi-custodial RIA using Fidelity as its largest custodian and will serve high-net-worth individuals and families and business owners. At their previous firm, the team managed more than $450 million in client assets that was held by more than 100 households, the new Danville, Calif., firm said in its announcement.

Eisenhauer will serve as the firm’s chief wealth strategist. Joining Eisenhauer are Cynthia Alyssa Pammett, director of operations; Michael Kimbrough, director of Investments; and Teri Eisenhauer, his wife, who serves as office manager.



“We are thrilled to launch Greykasell Wealth Strategies, a new independent RIA that will create more value for clients,” Eisenhauer said in a statement. “Our team of professionals, who have more than 50-years of combined financial services experience, will be well-equipped to not only provide clients a broad array of high-quality services that address their increasingly sophisticated needs but also help them navigate issues that are at the intersection of planning, investing and taxes.”



For individuals and families, Greykasell will focus on creating multi-generational wealth, and for business owners, the firm also will provide business planning, succession support, employee and executive benefits planning, and qualified retirement plan design assistance.

“Taking the leap towards independence is an exciting milestone, and we are eager to support the team’s continued growth and steadfast focus on meeting the increasingly complex needs of their clients,” Rohit Mahna, head of client growth at Fidelity Institutional Wealth Management Services said in a statement.