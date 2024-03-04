March 4, 2024

Sturkie Wealth Management Group, an independent wealth management company with $240 million in client assets, has joined Osaic, from LPL Financial, Osaic announced today.

The Lexington, S.C.,-based company is led by founder Stephen Sturkie and includes wealth advisor Josip Dunat MBA, client service associate Azzharo G. Vrolijk, and client associate Melinda Hudson-Dailey. Sturkie Wealth works with retirees, pre-retirees, small business owners and, professionals.

“We chose Osaic for the freedom, flexibility and growth potential it afforded both our firm and clients,” Sturkie said in a statement. “We are looking to continue delivering world-class service and technology to our clients, while enhancing their overall experience with us, and feel Osaic will allow us to do that and more. Loyalty and trust are the foundation from which we grow our relationships with clients. Osaic shares these values and is committed to providing us with the service, support and resources we need to thrive.”

Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president business development at Osaic, added in a statement, “Supporting advisors so that they can provide the best possible experience to their clients is the heart of what we do at Osaic. Stephen and the team at Sturkie Wealth have built a thriving practice based on hard work, integrity and a relentless focus on doing what is best for their clients, and we are proud to partner with them and look forward to helping them achieve the next stage of success.”



