March 5, 2024

Perigon Wealth Management, an independent wealth management firm based in San Francisco with about $6.9 billion in client assets, announced it is acquiring two firms.

Blue Water Capital Management, based in Syracuse, N.Y., with $200 million in AUM, and Lumin Financial, based in Southfield, Mich., with $175 million in AUM, are the firms that have been added to the Perigon network.

“We are thrilled to welcome these teams to Perigon," Arthur Ambarik, Perigon's CEO, said in a statement. "Our range of affiliation models and advisor support continue to make our majority advisor-owned firm an attractive partner for growing financial practices. We look forward to a partnership that allows the advisors and staff joining Perigon to continue delivering results for their clients."

Blue Water Capital Management was founded in 2007 to provide portfolio management for financial advisors, retirement plan solutions for employers, and financial planning for investors.

Lumin Financial is an advisory firm founded in 2000 to provide investment advisory services to employer-sponsored ERISA retirement plans, 401(k) plan participants, and investment advisory services to high-net-worth investors.

The acquisitions follow Constellation Wealth Capital becoming a minority investment partner in Perigon in January to enhance the firm’s strategic expansion. Perigon has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021.