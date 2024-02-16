February 16, 2024

Dallas-based hybrid RIA Prospera Financial Services announced that Redlands, Calif.-based Painter, Smith & Amberg has joined its advisor network.

Painter, Smith & Amberg has four advisors, Charles Painter, David Smith, Jeffrey Amberg and Kallie Rawson, with more than 100 years of combined experience. The firm has $650 million in assets under management.

“Prospera’s commitment to a family-like culture, strong leadership, and emphasis on integrity perfectly aligns with our values,” said Painter, who serves as president of Painter, Smith & Amberg, in released comments.

Painter, Smith & Amberg was founded in 1982 and specializes in wealth management, retirement plan services and sourcing investment-related opportunities, the release said.

“The dedication to personalized service that Charles, David, Jeffrey and Kallie bring to every client relationship has placed Painter, Smith & Amberg, Inc. among the best in the business,” said Tarah Williams, Prospera’s president and chief operating officer, in released comments.