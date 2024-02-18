February 18, 2024

A Redlands, Calif., firm with $650 million in client assets has joined the Prospera Financial Services network of independent advisors, Prospera announced.

Advisors Charles Painter, David Smith, Jeffrey Amberg and Kallie Rawson of Painter, Smith & Amberg, have joined the Dallas-based boutique brokerage firm.

Established in 1982, Painter, Smith & Amberg specializes in wealth management, 401k services and investment-related opportunities, Prospera said.

“Prospera’s commitment to a family-like culture, strong leadership, and emphasis on integrity perfectly aligns with our values,” Charles Painter, president of Painter, Smith & Amberg, said in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging Prospera’s resources to enhance the quality of service for our clients.”



Tarah Williams, president and chief operating officer of Prospera Financial Services, said in a statement, “The dedication to personalized service that Charles, David, Jeffrey and Kallie bring to every client relationship has placed Painter, Smith & Amberg, among the best in the business. We share similar core values and are pleased they chose Prospera to help them continue to foster their growth and success for years to come.”





