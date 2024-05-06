May 6, 2024

Raymond James has lured an Oklahoma husband-and-wife advisory duo away from Edward Jones, where they had managed $200 million in assets, according to a press release.

Mike and Shaley Sikes of Edmond, Okla., are joining Raymond James’s independent advisory channel. The couple are the founders of Sikes Wealth Partners, whose clients include business owners, families, female investors and those nearing or living in retirement.

Susan Moore is the firm’s client service manager.

“By aligning with Raymond James, we gain access to an exceptional array of products, state-of-the-art technology and top-tier service,” said Mike, who began his career at Edward Jones in 2017. “We were particularly attracted to Raymond James's conservative philosophy and unwavering commitment to strong corporate values.”

Shaley Sikes began with Edward Jones in 2013, according to the BrokerCheck website. She said Raymond James’s “client-first foundation” will allow Sikes Wealth to “advocate for clients that don’t fit the mold.” She added, “As a husband-and-wife advisor team, family is a core focus, and Raymond James feels like home.”