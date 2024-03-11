March 11, 2024

Raymond James Financial Inc. is the latest firm to snap up executives from Citigroup Inc.’s shuttering municipal-bond division.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James has been on a hiring spree for its public finance division for years and is adding 10 bankers and analysts from the Wall Street bank.

Among the hires is Chris Mukai, who worked at Citi for over two decades. He will serve as co-head of western region public finance in Los Angeles. Victor Andrade, another California-based banker who specializes in work with schools, is also joining.

Ben Selberg, who led Citi’s public power investment banking team, will serve as head of public power, energy and renewables in a new Seattle office for the firm.

Other hires from Citigroup include Stephen Field, who works with West Coast issuers and also specializes in securitizations, and Brian Olin, a banker and derivatives specialist. Susan Jun, who has worked with the largest affordable housing issuers in the country, is joining Raymond James’ national housing group.

Raymond James has already had a strong start to 2024, working on several large financings. It’s ranked as the fifth-biggest muni underwriter so far in 2024, two spots up from the same time last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Having these outstanding, highly regarded bankers join Raymond James is a testament to our dedicated and deeply experienced professionals who have worked tirelessly for years to fuel our growth and advance our strategic vision to be one of the highest regarded public finance platforms in the nation,” Gavin Murrey, head of public finance at Raymond James, said in a statement.

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.