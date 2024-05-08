May 8, 2024

Raymond James has brought on board five advisors and three client service professionals from Waltham, Mass.-based Commonwealth Financial Network, where they managed some $800 million in client assets as Lightship Wealth Strategies of Lower Falls, Mass.

“After extensive due diligence, we decided to partner with Raymond James for its comprehensive resources and, most importantly, the level of trust that comes from our deep alignment of values,” said Jonathan Wolff, Lightship’s founder, in a statement. “The culture at Raymond James reflects our own priorities to deliver high-quality service to clients with a long-term view to helping them achieve their financial goals.”

The Lightship squad serves a range of clients, from business owners to high-net-worth individuals and families, according to a press release. Combined, the team has 100 years of financial industry experience.

Wolff began working in the financial services industry in 1983. In 2006, he launched Lightship and in the Commonwealth network, after serving 23 years with Northwestern Mutual Investment Services.

Lightship’s wealth management director, Scott Schutte, said in a statement that Raymond James “shares our attention to service while delivering wealth management solutions that are highly customized for clients.”

He cited the firm’s “flexible platform, advanced technology, and support” for independent advisors.

Raymond James Financial Services, which is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., and supports independent financial advisors nationwide, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial. Altogether, the company manages about $1.45 trillion in client assets.

Lightship, which is not a registered broker-dealer, will continue to operate independently of Raymond James, the release said.

“The addition of this well-respected group further strengthens our presence in the Northeast and highlights our commitment to being an ideal partner for advisors seeking excellent resources and support for their clients,” said Alex David, Northeast division director for the Raymond James independent advisor channel.