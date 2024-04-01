April 1, 2024

Raymond James said today that it had recruited a Scottsdale, Ariz., advisory team managing $1.1 billion from RBC Wealth Management.

The Arizona team, Pahnke Wealth Management Group, includes Glenn Pahnke, Ted Churchill and Austin Pahnke, who are joining Raymond James’s employee advisor channel.

Glenn Pahnke was with RBC for 12 years, according to BrokerCheck. Before that, he spent eight years at Robert W. Baird & Co. He started in the business in 1988. Ted Churchill started with RBC in 2016 and Austin Pahnke started in 2017.

“The group's advisors offer a combined 60 years of financial services industry experience and serve a variety of clients, from business owners to high-net-worth individuals and families,” said Raymond James in a media release.

Also joining are practice business manager Gretchen Forler, senior investment portfolio analyst Mark Ackel, investment portfolio associate Tracy Jenkins and client service associates Mona Johnson, Yolanda Rodriguez, Tracy Eckman and Kayvon Malaekeh.

Raymond James said the group is supported by the firm’s Scottsdale Gainey complex, led by complex manager Robert Burghart.