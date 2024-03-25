March 25, 2024

Rockefeller Capital Management has added a former JP Morgan team that managed nearly $1 billion in assets under management to its global family office in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a news release.

Pollock Salah Wealth Partners, a six-member team with locations in Walnut Creek and San Francisco, is led by Gary Pollock, Craig Pollock, and Anis Salah. The team had been with First Republic Investment Management prior to the bank’s acquisition by JP Morgan last year during the banking crisis. The other members are financial analyst Annette Smith, senior client associate Maryann Jensen, and registered client associate Ethan Huang. The team will report to Brian Riley, Western divisional director, the release said.

The group, which included two other wealth advisors who did not make the move to Rockefeller, was listed as No. 25 on the 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams. According to the listing, the team managed $966 million in client assets.

Gary Pollock entered the industry in 2002 with Bay Isle Financial LLC, according to BrokerCheck. The release noted that he co-founded the firm in 1986. He moved to JP Morgan in 2006 and joined First Republic in 2014. He previously worked for Chevron Corp. for nearly 20 years, the release said.

Craig Pollock first registered in the industry in 2022, according to BrokerCheck. The release noted that he had previously worked at Bay Isle Financial as an equity research analyst. Salah entered the industry in 2017 with First Republic. He previously worked for World Savings Bank as an internal auditor, the release said.

Established in 2018, Rockefeller Capital Management offers services in 30 markets across the U.S. and one in London. As of December 31, the firm was responsible for $122 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.



