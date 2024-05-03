May 3, 2024

Rockefeller Capital Management has added a Morgan Stanley team that manages more than a $1 billion in assets to its global family office in North Carolina, according to a news release.

Landau Wealth Partners, based in Charlotte, is led by managing director and private advisor Adam Landau. The team also includes Vice President and private advisor Ramy Georgy, Vice President and team director of investments Garland Neal, and Vice President and team chief operating officer Karla Lavin. The team will report to Southeast Divisional Director Kristen Sario.

Landau was recently ranked No. 16 on the Forbes’ list of 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and No. 22 on the 2024 Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors list. The listings noted that his team manages $1.1 billion in client assets, with a minimum account size of $10 million.

Landau has been with Morgan Stanley since 2005, according to BrokerCheck. But he began his career in 1992 with Morgan Stanley predecessor Salomon Smith Barney, where he was for eight years before moving to Legg Mason in 2000. Georgy began his career in 2012 with Morgan Stanley.

Sario, in a statement, said Landau and his team “are deeply embedded in the community and exceptionally suited to deliver the Rockefeller experience to the Queen City.” She noted that “Charlotte is growing rapidly, and its position as one of the nation’s biggest financial hubs makes it a highly sought-after market.”

“The demand for deeply experienced advisors and highly personalized client service is growing, particularly in the Charlotte area,” added Christopher Dupuy, president of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “Landau Wealth Partners embodies the caliber of talent needed to meet this demand and will be instrumental to our growth in the Carolinas.”

Established in 2018, Rockefeller Capital Management offers services in 30 markets across the U.S. and one in London. As of March 31, 2024, the firm was responsible for $133 billion in client assets across its three businesses: Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.