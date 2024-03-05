March 5, 2024

Sanctuary Wealth, a financial advisory network that includes firms in 27 states with a total of $28 billion in assets, announced that it has added a mother-daughter team to its network.



Chadwick Bay Investments, a North Carolina-based independent financial firm, has joined the Sanctuary Wealth platform. Marianne Carter, founder and president of Chadwick Bay Investments, and her daughter, Rachel Carter, created the firm to join Sanctuary.



The team was previously with Osaic. Osaic is the recently consolidated and rebranded Advisor Group, which recruiters have been watching since the rebrand. Several defections from Osaic have been announced in recent weeks.



The Carters’ practice focuses on military service members and their families, and defense contractors.



“The technology that Sanctuary brings to the table is eye-opening,” Carter said in a statement. “Over the course of my career I have worked with several broker-dealers who seemed more interested in their own growth as opposed to what was best for me and my practice. Many of them have fallen far behind when it comes to the technology and other resources we needed to deliver for our clients. In Sanctuary, I’ve found a partner who understands the unique needs of my client base and wants to partner with me to enable my growth.”



Rachel Carter, a senior retirement benefits consultant, was with Merrill Lynch before joining her mother and creating Chadwick Bay Investments.



“Marianne has spent her career delivering the best-in-class retirement planning support to an extremely deserving client base,” Vince Fertitta, president of Sanctuary Wealth, said in a statement. “Now, by partnering with Sanctuary, she will finally get the support she deserves to build her business for this generation and the next.”