April 4, 2024

Indianapolis-based Sanctuary Wealth has added two executives with wirehouse experience to its leadership team, the firm announced yesterday.

Michael Goldfader, a former Wells Fargo and UBS executive, has been named West Coast regional managing director. Goldfader has 33 years of experience in the industry. Before joining Sanctuary, he was high-net-worth/private wealth leader at Wells Fargo Advisors and the Private Bank in Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif. Prior to his tenure at Wells Fargo, Michael spent 22 years at UBS, most recently serving as market head in Beverly Hills, Calif., overseeing eight offices across Los Angeles County.

Michelle McIntyre, who has two decades of experience with independent firms and wirehouses, has been named national business development officer. Most recently she was with BNY Mellon Pershing. She also served as a financial advisor and held home office and field leadership positions at Merrill Lynch.

“Michael and Michelle are respected industry leaders I am proud to have as colleagues," Vince Fertitta, Sanctuary president, said in a statement. “With their decades of experience, they have been active participants in the evolving wealth management industry, and I expect their contributions to Sanctuary’s ongoing success to be significant.



“Coming from Wells Fargo, and with deep experience at UBS, Michael’s addition to Sanctuary means our senior leadership team includes decades of experience with all the major wirehouse firms. Along with Michelle’s wirehouse foundation, she brings valuable experience in the independent space, enhancing our commitment to understanding where breakaway advisors are coming from and knowing how to get them where they want to go,” Fertitta added.

“As regional managing director, Goldfader will be responsible for recruiting activities along the West Coast, including attracting top-producing financial advisors across multiple wirehouse firms interested in launching and rapidly growing their own independent wealth management businesses,” Sanctuary said in the announcement.

Goldfader said in a statement, Sanctuary’s “commitment to the success of their partner firms has been instrumental in the evolution of the industry and provides entrepreneurial advisors currently employed by larger banks and brokerage firms with a clear path toward considering independence. Sanctuary’s compelling value proposition for wirehouse breakaways strikes the right balance, offering the control top producers crave without giving up the infrastructure and support they need.” he continued.



McIntyre’s appointment to the newly created position of national business development officer will help attract new breakaway partner firms from wirehouses and other sources, Sanctuary said.



“As a multi-custodian RIA with an integrated broker-dealer, Sanctuary provides advisors with client solutions and revenue levers that those coming from banks and wirehouses are not permitted to access and that most other independent advisors either don’t have the infrastructure to incorporate or don’t have a partner who allows it,” McIntyre said in a statement.

“In my previous role, I had a unique perspective on the various ways a breakaway could establish independence, and I worked with those already independent as they tried to eliminate the distractions that got in the way of serving clients and growing their businesses. I am extremely impressed with what Sanctuary has built over the past few years and am incredibly proud to now be a part of it,” she added.