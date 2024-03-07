March 7, 2024

New York-based Snowden Lane Partners has added a mother-son advisor team that it says will expand the firm’s access to the high-net-worth client base and provide help with succession planning.

Ornella and Brian Solomon will serve as managing directors and work out of the firm’s New York City office, Snowden announced last month.

The tandem will form the Lewis-Solomon Group and bring with them more than $208 million in assets, the firm said. That brings Snowden Lane’s total asset level to more than $11 billion, according to Rob Mooney, managing partner and CEO of Snowden Lane Partners.

Snowden Lane also said they see Brian Solomon, 31, as a next-generation leader of the firm who will help bring in younger clients, as well as the children of current clients.

“The reason we are thrilled other than the fact they’re terrific people, it’s a classic prototype team for us addressing both succession and next-generation issues,” Mooney said.

The Solomons come from New York-based Laidlaw & Company (UK), where they spent five years. Ornella’s career has spanned 35 years, including stints with EF Hutton, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.

Her son Brian, who has six years of experience, worked as a wealth advisor associate at Morgan Stanley, where he focused on customized financial plans and tailored investment solutions for high-net-worth families and individuals, according to the firm.

“They demonstrated the cultural elements that we want, which are people who have a partnership philosophy and are team-based,” Mooney said. “The son is also expanding those relationships in the book with next-generation clients."

Ornella said the move to Snowden Lane was a logical fit.

“Our clients have always been our top priority and ultimately we felt Snowden Lane’s technology and investment platform and our shared values positioned us well for a seamless transition,” Ornella said in a press release.

Last year, Snowden brought in 12 advisors with more than $1 billion in assets and opened offices in Lebanon, N.H., Golden, Colo., and Boca Raton, Fla., the firm said.

“We’re always evaluating potential team additions, and succession capabilities are a factor we consider,” Mooney said. “While it’s encouraging to add advisory teams who have succession plans in place, our top priority, from a recruiting perspective, is to add quality advisors who align with our firm-wide values and our dedication to providing clients with customized service.”

The firm has a national footprint with offices throughout the country including New York, California, and others. However, it is looking to establish a presence in the Pacific Northwest, New England, and the Southeast excluding Florida where it recently opened an office.

“Our intention is to greatly expand in very attractive wealth markets throughout the United States and we think there are lots of them,” he said.