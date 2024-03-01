March 1, 2024

The Money Management Institute, a financial industry organization representing advisory firms and advisors, announced it is launching a professional development program for advisors entering the profession.

The Academy program will designed for next-generation professionals with less than five years of experience and complement programs for advisors who are more advanced in their careers, the institute said.

The program, which was developed in collaboration with NYU Stern Executive Education, will offer management and leadership training.

The program will be held in April and the deadline for registering is March 22. It consists of an online graduate-level curriculum, workshops at leading industry firms and an in-person residency at the NYU Stern School of Business in New York City, the institute said.

The institute also offers the Leadership Pathway program for advisors with five to 10 years of experience and an Executive IQ program for advisors with at least 10 years of experience.

Participants in the Academy program will also gain access to the institute’s other educational programs, webinars, roundtables and events, and get discounted access to accreditations from CFA Institute, CAIA, Fi360 and Investments and Wealth Institute, the institute said.



