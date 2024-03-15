March 15, 2024

[Recognizing the power of mindset in all human endeavor is essential, but especially so in our hyper-competitive, accelerating-rate-of-change business world. Understanding the nature of mindset and carefully developing and nurturing your conscious, focused approach to your business can become a driving force to your success. Mindset is both the catalyst and ongoing energy source behind building the adaptability, resilience, innovation and continuous improvement needed to thrive in our complex, ever-changing business environment. It cannot be overstated how powerful mindset can be in scaling your business.

To further explore the power of mindset, we were introduced to Shawn Meaike, founder and CEO of Punch Media, who has led multiple successful businesses, including his recently sold life insurance company, which he scaled to be on track to become a billion-dollar independent marketing organization. He is the creator and author of a podcast and book entitled Punch Me in the Face, which gives you an indication of the high level of energy he employs into everything he does. Shawn also launched last year his YouTube reality series called Shawn Meaike's Millionaire Maker. Now he is launching Shawnmeaike.com to further scale his business of mentoring motivated individuals and business owners to become millionaires. We asked Shawn questions about the nature of mindset and “the right stuff” needed to scale a business.]

Bill Hortz: In your Millionaire Maker YouTube Series, what did you look for in making your decisions of who you would mentor and teach to become a millionaire?

Shawn Meaike: In the “Millionaire Maker” series on YouTube, my primary standard for selecting mentees was their sense of accountability. I sought individuals who exhibited a keen self-awareness, recognizing their own strengths and weaknesses. Moreover, it was essential for potential mentees to exhibit a genuine openness to mentorship. This might seem like a given, but not everyone is receptive to being guided and taught.

I looked for those who were earnest in their questions, who responded thoughtfully, and who prioritized personal growth over the fear of external judgments. Ultimately, those were the attributes that I believed would contribute to a successful mentor-mentee relationship and set the stage for their journey toward becoming a millionaire.

Hortz: Why are you so confident that you can turn a person—despite their background and experience—into a seven-figure earner?

Meaike: My confidence in transforming individuals from any background into seven-figure earners stems from a core belief that achieving such financial success is not predicated on innate talent. Instead, what truly matters are qualities like dedication, accountability, an eagerness to learn, and the resilience to persevere. These are the pillars that support entrepreneurial triumphs, not the circumstances of one's past.

The common hurdle is not a lack of resources but a resistance to harness them—often due to ego. The information and tools for success are abundant. It is the willingness to pursue them earnestly that sets the seven-figure earners apart. My role is to guide that pursuit, to channel the hard work effectively, and to foster the mindset that views obstacles not as deterrents, but as challenges to overcome.

Hortz: How can adversity and failure in your past help become a catalyst for growth?

Meaike: Adversity and failure are not just inevitable aspects of the human experience; they are indispensable catalysts for growth. Without challenges, growth is limited—comfort rarely incites change. The crux lies in how we respond to these trials. Many encounter their first true obstacles late in life, leading to disproportionate reactions because they lack the resilience built from earlier experiences. However, for those of us who have faced and surmounted adversity early on, each setback is not a defeat but a lesson. This is a key component of a successful growth mindset.

I do not equate failure with trying and not succeeding. For me, failure is synonymous with giving up. It is through the relentless pursuit—despite setbacks—that we forge our growth. Each time we are 'knocked in the mouth' by life, we have a choice: to stay down or to rise with newfound wisdom.

Hortz: How do you help someone to change their current limiting mindset and perspectives into a dynamic growth-oriented approach needed to succeed? What steps or exercises do you put them through to help them cross that bridge?

Meaike: Transforming a closed or limiting mindset into a dynamic, growth-oriented one is both an art and a science. It begins with the understanding that our thoughts shape our reality and the transformation begins with exposure to a new way of thinking. To facilitate this shift, I introduce a series of mental and practical exercises designed to expand the horizons of what one believes is possible.

Firstly, I stress the importance of environment. Immersing oneself in conversations with those who embody the mindset you aspire to can have a profound effect by helping you rewire your thought patterns. If you spend just an hour a day engaging with a mentor like myself, or with like-minded individuals, you will start adopting a more expansive way of thinking. It is crucial to recognize that your mindset is often a reflection of the people you surround yourself with. This also means consciously distancing yourself from negativity. I learned early on that not everyone will be your cheerleader, and that is okay. It is vital to surround yourself with positivity and shield yourself from discouragement.

Secondly, we work on developing resilience. Understanding that not everyone will support your journey is key. It is not about convincing others to be on your side, but about being at peace with their stance and moving forward regardless. Building this resilience involves targeted exercises in reflection and response, learning to filter out negativity, whether it is a dismissive phone call or a demotivating text. You learn to not let external voices dictate your internal narrative.

Lastly, we focus on strategy and action. I teach the foundational attitudes needed for success, such as being voracious for learning and undeterred by failure. This is not just about positive thinking; it is about positive action. By repeatedly putting these attitudes into practice, they become second nature, and the once-limiting beliefs fade away, replaced by a mindset geared towards continuous growth and success.

This approach turns an inspirational statement into a practical guide, detailing not just the 'why' but also the 'how' of mindset transformation.

Hortz: After addressing the mindset needed to succeed, what do you feel are the fundamentals that you need to grow and scale a company?

Meaike: The fundamentals that you need to grow and scale a company include many components. You need to be aggressive with your investments into the business—that is where most businesses fail. Scaling a company successfully hinges on several critical elements:

Firstly, a robust infrastructure acts as the backbone of any growing business, supporting scalability and adaptation. A solid support system also includes both internally with team members and externally with mentors and advisors which are crucial in navigating the complexities of expansion.

Secondly, a keen understanding of supply and demand dynamics ensures that your product or service meets market needs without overextending resources. Also, generating sufficient leads is a lifeblood activity for growth by fueling the pipeline with potential customers. Alongside this, maintaining enough inventory/staff to satisfy customer demands without incurring wastage is a delicate balance that must be struck.

Moreover, an aggressive yet judicious investment strategy is paramount. This means reinvesting a significant portion of earnings back into the business rather than pocketing short-term profits. Many businesses falter here; they become complacent after initial success. However, sustaining and scaling a company often requires prolonged periods of reinvestment—years, or even a decade. This long-term view, alongside disciplined financial management, will eventually lead to significant profits.

Once you crest the hill of initial hardship, you can reach substantial profitability. Understanding that accumulating small margins at scale can lead to significant wealth is key to scaling a business effectively and sustainably.

Hortz: Can you share a few examples of how you helped a client build and scale their business? What were the key pivot points or catalysts that drove the transformation?

Meaike: The transformation often begins with an in-depth analysis of their business—a process that entails comprehensive questioning to uncover not just the surface-level details, but also the underlying strengths, weaknesses, and challenges they may not have recognized.

For example, upon evaluating one client's operations, I discovered critical issues they had not acknowledged, such as technological inadequacies that impeded scalability. In another case, I predicted a shortage of leads and inventory within a quarter, which could have stalled growth. For others, it was about differentiating their offerings in a saturated market where their awareness of the competition was astonishingly limited.

The key pivot points typically involve identifying and addressing these blind spots. By bringing to light the more pressing challenges they have overlooked, we can create targeted strategies. Whether it is revamping their technology stack, bolstering their lead generation process, ensuring sufficient inventory, or carving out a unique position in the competitive landscape, these interventions have been crucial. Each of these elements acted as catalysts for profound change, setting the foundation for a scalable and sustainable business model.

