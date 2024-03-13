The number of CFP professionals in the U.S. increased by 11.5%, which means a total of 10,000 were accepted into the industry over the past three years, according to a new report by SmartAsset.

But the gains were more pronounced in some states, notably Mountain states. New Mexico was the only loser, having lost a net four professionals, bringing the state’s CFP population to a total of 227, the lowest of all states.

SmartAsset based its data on individuals licensed as a certified financial planner through the CFP Board. It compared demographic data from February 2024 to that of January 2021.

The CFP Board reported earlier this year that the number of certificate holders last year reached 98,875, a gain of 3.9% over 2022

One noteworthy item is that the list of growers on SmartAsset's list does not include California, which boasts the highest number of CFP professionals at 10,200, more than 10% of the U.S. population of CFPs. Despite that figure, the number of advisors the Golden State has added since 2021—6%, or 581 advisors—was far less than that of many other states. The state ranked 46th in growth.

The report also noted that Florida, which has 6,901 advisors, the third highest number behind California and Texas, saw its share of CFP professionals grow more than any other state. In 2021, the state represented 6.7% of SmartAsset's advisor count, but that rose to 7%. While the Sunshine State's advisor count grew only 15.4% over the three-year period, (ranking it 16th in growth), that growth in advisor head count share, a 0.3% increase, is the highest nationally.

Here are the top 10 states that saw the most growth in CFP professionals, according to SmartAsset:



10. Missouri

Missouri gained 303 CFP professionals, an 18.5% increase since 2021. That brings the state's figure to 1,945 individuals.