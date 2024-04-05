April 5, 2024

A dozen financial advisors and investment managers have made Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024” list, a roster compiled to showcase companies that are successfully addressing workplace inequality.

The full list included 1,000 companies across all industries that ranked highest when evaluated on such metrics as compensation, work-life balance and proactive diversity initiatives, according to the survey published last month.

Receiving five stars, the highest ranking possible, were Capital Group, Thrivent, CIT Group, Morningstar and Southwest Business Corp. Receiving four-and-a-half stars were JPMorgan Chase, Ameriprise Financial, Edelman Financial Engines, Edward Jones, Navient and State Street. And making the list with four stars was LPL Financial.

“Unequal pay and a disproportionately small number of leadership roles; discrimination and sexual harassment are obstacles working women face every day,” wrote Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor in chief, as she introduced the rankings. “We hope this ranking, which recognizes the companies that are committed to creating equitable workplaces, demonstrates how effective strong leadership can be and also proves useful to job-seekers looking for the kind of corporate culture they want to be part of.”

Ken Charles, Thrivent’s chief DEI and corporate responsibility officer, said in a release that the accolade underscores the organization’s intentional focus on fairness in the workplace and on supporting female visibility in all levels of the firm.

“As a purpose-driven organization, Thrivent wants to attract, develop and retain a high-performing and diverse workforce. To do so requires a culture of trust, respect and belonging for all,” he said. “This acknowledgment reflects our deep pride for creating a culture where all women—and our entire workforce—can succeed.”

The list was based on a voluntary survey of more than 142,000 women who submitted more than 848,000 detailed reviews of companies of all sizes.