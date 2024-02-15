February 15, 2024

The Treasury market rallied after weaker-than-expected January retail sales data bolstered the expectation that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates as soon as in June.

Yields sank across the curve, with those on short maturities returning to levels that prevailed until hotter-than-anticipated inflation data on sparked a selloff that pushed them to year-to-date highs on Tuesday. The two-year, for example, fell as much as 8 basis points to just under 4.50%. Short-term interest-rate contracts are once again fully pricing in a Fed rate cut in June, with the odds of a May cut climbing to about 40%.

US retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, decreased 0.8% from December after a downward revision to the prior month, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The drop was the biggest in nearly a year. So-called control-group sales — which are used to calculate gross domestic product — dropped 0.4% in January, the first decline since March.

“Rates markets seem to like the retail report,” said Jan Nevruzi, US rates strategist at NatWest Markets. “The control group in retail sales is showing weakness, which will feed into the first-quarter GDP.”

US Two-Year Yield Extends Retreat From Year-to-Date High

Treasuries have had a tough start to the year as economic growth has remained strong despite the highest Fed interest rates in decades. A hotter-than-expected inflation print earlier this week led markets to pare wagers on a cut before June and trim the amount of easing expected for this year to fewer than four quarter-point rate cuts from almost five a week ago.

The Bloomberg US Treasury Index fell 1.9% this year through Wednesday.

“The growth story is much stronger than people expected coming into the year,” Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed-income strategy at Nuveen Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television Wednesday. Inflation “at the margin is worse than it had been a month ago, but not materially different,” and doesn’t warrant higher yields for 10-year Treasuries, he said.

Weekly jobless claims, import prices and business surveys by the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia that are among the earliest gauges of the economy’s performance in February are also due Thursday.

There remains a disconnect between how much easing the market expects and what policymakers consider likely, creating scope for yields to rise further. Fed policymakers’ median forecast in December was for a fed funds rate of 4.625% at year-end, 30 basis points higher than what’s implied by swaps.

In options markets, some traders are even betting that the Fed will raise rates again over the next year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Vera Tian.

For Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, a multi-asset strategist at Mizuho International Plc, the 10-year yield could rise back to 4.30% if retail sales are strong.

“The US consumer remains in good shape,” she said. “This underlying economic resilience will likely cap how much USTs can rally.”

But even if yields climb further, they’d still be far away from the highs reached late last year. Dario Messi, a fixed income analyst at Julius Baer, said he doubts yields will get back to peaks seen in October, when the 10-year yield breached 5% for the first time since 2007.

“The focus of the bond market has clearly shifted over the last two weeks back to the resilient US economy,” said Messi. “We would not sell longer-maturity bonds, but we would also wait for some stabilization before considering adding duration exposure again.”

