April 25, 2024

Wealth Enhancement Group today announced that it has partnered with Lynch Retirement Investment Group, a hybrid registered investment advisor in Columbia, Md., that manages more than $502 million in client assets.

This marks the fourth location in Maryland for the Minneapolis-based Wealth Enhancement, which now has a total of $81.9 billion in client assets.

Led by senior advisor John Lynch, Lynch Retirement Investment Group was founded in 1990, and according to the release “has built an exceptional reputation for its comprehensive suite of financial services, offering guidance in financial planning, asset management, wealth management, longevity planning, retirement planning, tax planning and estate planning.” The team includes three financial advisors and three support team members.

“By partnering with Wealth Enhancement Group, our team will gain access to more resources and services to better serve our clients. Together we are stronger,” Lynch said in a statement.

Jeff Dekko, CEO of Wealth Enhancement Group, said the firm is proud to welcome the Lynch Retirement team. “Their commitment to integrity, innovation and providing comprehensive financial service makes them a natural fit for our firm.”

Wealth Enhancement Group, one of the most active RIA acquirers in 2023, according to consulting firm DeVoe & Company, provides unique financial plans and investment management services to more than 61,000 households and 115 offices nationwide.