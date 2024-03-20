March 20, 2024

A former Wells Fargo advisor who along with his sons manages $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, according to an announcement from LPL.

Mark McAnally, who began his career in 2000 with Edward Jones, according to BrokerCheck, heads McAnally Investment Group in Booneville, Miss. His sons Josh McAnally, who had a career in real estate, and Brandon McAnally, a CPA, joined him in 2016 and 2023, respectively. They are assisted by operations manager Carlin Crowe, the release noted.

“I started my career with the hopes of building a family business, and my dream has become a reality as we embark on this partnership,” Mark McAnally said in a statement, explaining that the team takes “a comprehensive, long-term approach to investment planning and portfolio management to help clients create and preserve their wealth for today and future generations.”

McAnally, who spent 24 years with the two wirehouses, said that going independent became a necessity. “We appreciate LPL’s commitment to putting advisors and the client relationship front and center. We now have autonomy and flexibility to build a practice to serve all our clients’ evolving needs, with no limitations or required minimums,” he said.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, business development, said, LPL is “honored this family team turned to LPL as they seek new ways to elevate service experiences and build their ideal practice. At LPL, we remain steadfast in our commitment to being a long-term partner by delivering a sophisticated wealth management platform and robust business tools designed to help advisors differentiate their practice and be successful serving the needs of their clients."