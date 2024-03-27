March 27, 2024



RIA custodian Altruist has rolled out Altruist Cash, a new product that allows advisors to offer end clients annual percentage yield of 5.10% for cash held in the service's cash accounts.

The Culver City, Ca. fintech firm said in a press release that the APY is 11 times the national average and higher than that offered at any other custodian firm serving RIAs. In addition, armed with Altruist Cash, the 4,000 advisors on Altruist’s platform won’t be compelled anymore to send clients looking for better yields from third parties. Interest on cash represents a significant source of revenue for custodian firms, so historically they have resisted offering attractive yields to end clients.

Altruist said a high-yield account was a highly requested feature by advisors on its platform. “Now RIAs don’t have to choose between visibility into clients’ entire financial picture and industry-leading APY,” Jason Wenk, Altruist’s founder and CEO, said in the launch announcement. “Altruist Cash joins a growing list of features that help advisors drive greater impact, including fractional shares, fully-paid lending, and a suite of upcoming tax management features.”

Altruist also pointed out in its release that, in addition to the 5.10% yield, its new cash management option gives users access to FDIC insurance through partner banks, up to $1 million for individual accounts and $2 million for joint accounts. Users can also execute same-day transfers, and they don’t have to contend with minimum balance requirements, setup or subscription fees, the company said in the release.

Altruist Cash is the newest product the six-year-old firm has launched to grab share in the custodian space, dominated by behemoths Charles Schwab and Fidelity. The marketplace is growing sharply, and fintechs like Altruist aim to take share from traditional institutions, which control 80% of the $7 trillion in advisory assets, Altruist noted in a release last year. In a 2021 report McKinsey & Company called RIAs the fastest-growing category in the U.S. wealth management space, growing 12% annually since 2016.

Last September Altruist eliminated certain fees for brokerage accounts. Altruist said then that this low-cost option was unique in the industry. The company then charged a monthly fee of $1 per account to clients who custody their assets with Altruist with the first 100 accounts being free.

Adam Grealish, head of investments at Altruist, told Financial Advisor that the firm has since waived those fees altogether for clients who use Altruist brokerage platform and the firm as their custodian, as well. “This is very, very unique in the industry,” he said.

Last March Altruist launched another “first” service in the custodian market when it announced the release of Altruist Clearing. This “first all-in-one custodian” service combines custody with digital account opening, trading, reporting and billing into a single, streamlined solution built exclusively for RIAs,” the firm said in the release.

Grealish told FA that Altruist has been “much more than doubling in size every year and we intend to continue growing on that trajectory.”

Management wants to maintain this pace of growth, which has been driven mostly by organic growth. The “only notable acquisition,” Grealish added, was the purchase last March of Shareholders Service Group, a brokerage and custodial platform serving more than 1,600 advisors.

“Everything else has been organic,” Grealish said, of the firm’s growth.