March 5, 2024

Mark Casady, founder of Vestigo Ventures and former chairman and CEO of LLP Financial, has been named to the board of directors of Foundation Source, a provider of cloud-based support for private foundations, Foundation Source announced today.

Casady, who has 40 years of experience in financial services, is a partner and founder of Vestigo Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in fintech companies. He previously was with LPL Financial for 15 years and served as CEO for 12 years before leaving in 2016. During that time, LPL Financial grew to become the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States and completed an initial public offering in 2010 with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

Active in philanthropy, Casady serves as an officer of the One Step Forward Education Foundation and is a founding benefactor of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.

“Mark’s intimate knowledge of wealth managers and his deep understanding of the technology shaping the financial services ecosystem will be invaluable as we evolve to become the go-to source of enterprise-caliber charitable giving solutions and provide the best of what fintech has to offer to donors, nonprofits, and their financial and philanthropic advisors,” Joseph Mark III, CEO of Foundation Source, said in a statement.

“Foundation Source’s vision to make giving easier and more impactful will bring leading-edge solutions to a sector that has been long-overlooked by innovators and investors,” Casady said in a statement. “It’s exciting to be joining the company as a board member and an investor during this transformative period and I look forward to contributing my expertise as the company meaningfully expands its suite of cloud-based charitable giving solutions and charts its expansion path ahead.”

The move follows an investment by Vestigo Ventures in Foundation Source that was made in February in conjunction with the firm’s acquisition of PG Calc. The acquisition expanded Foundation Source’s capabilities to provide support to private foundations, Foundation Source said.