March 13, 2024

The companies driving the record surge in stocks might be peddling artificial intelligence products, but the impact they’re having on the market and investor sentiment is very real. The Standard & Poor’s 500 has soared past 5,000, and the supersonic performance of companies such as chipmaker Nvidia has financial advisors fielding calls from clients eager to jump on the next big tech thing.

“We really don’t get many calls from clients when the market’s plunging,” said Greg Halter, director of research at Carnegie Investment Counsel in Cleveland. “We get calls when the market is strong, and they’re like, ‘Why don’t you buy more of this stock?’ Nvidia. That kind of stuff.”

Halter’s advice to those pining for high-flying stocks: Curb your enthusiasm.



Despite the urge to chase galloping stocks, neither advisors nor clients should get overwhelmed by the explosive rally. Instead, advisors are telling clients it’s more important than ever to stick to their life/investment goals—and invest appropriately. The most important numbers to remember are the DOB on clients’ birth certificates rather than those flickering on the ticker.

Savvy asset allocation is critical to keeping a balanced portfolio in such frenzied buying, say advisors. Depending on the client’s time frame, of course, some managers are rebalancing, or de-risking, portfolios, putting new money into steadier, alternative investments such as T-bills, private credit or buffer ETFs.

“You can’t have a balanced portfolio [when you] have 10% or 20% in one company,” Halter reminds clients who might be looking to bolster their investment in stocks that have tripled or quadrupled.

Furthermore, advisors must know and appreciate the downside risks to the current rally, especially those lurking below the headlines. Some of the concerns atop the minds of advisors and market strategists are high valuations, stubborn inflation, as well as continued high interest rates and a possible bad loan crisis in commercial real estate.

Stuart Chaussee, founder of Stuart Chaussee & Associates, a fee-only firm in Palos Verdes, Calif., with $375 million in assets, is among the market observers who think we’re in a stock market bubble.

“By any traditional valuation measure—price-to-book, earnings, whatever—the market’s very expensive again,” stresses Chaussee, who’s endured six bear markets and more than two crashes in his 38 years managing money. Pointing out that stocks in the S&P overall are trading for 21 times forward earnings, above the 20-year average of 16 times, the advisor contends these risks aren’t priced into the market.

“Right now, everybody’s incredibly bullish, putting money into stocks, and they don’t seem to have any concern,” he said.

Maybe they should.



There are several risks to be wary of.



Bubble, Bubble Tech Trouble?

It’s not boasting if you can do it, the saying goes, and to their credit, AI-related companies, most notably the so-called Magnificent 7 led by Nvidia, are posting Michael Jordan-like profit performance, smashing analysts’ expectations.